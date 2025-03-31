Fire weather risks are heightened as temperatures cool down to seasonal averages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 82 and a low of 52 on Monday. Gusting winds will pick up this afternoon.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 78 and a low of 49.

Tuesday will bring gusting winds up to 50 mph and constant winds between 20 to 30 mph.

A red flag warning is in place for most of southern Arizona below 5000 feet on Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m.

A wind advisory is also in place from 11 to 8 p.m. tomorrow for the eastern part of Pima and Santa Cruz counties and all of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

