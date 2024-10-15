Watch Now
Finally! Relief coming after record heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday brings one final day of near-record heat across Southern Arizona, with Tucson's high temperature flirting with triple digits.

A cooling trend will take us through the rest of the week, with temperatures getting closer to average by Thursday.

We'll see a more significant change heading into the weekend, with temperatures falling below average. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s across Southern Arizona on Friday and Saturday

We'll also see the potential for stronger winds, showers, scattered thunderstorms and mountain snow.

