Finally, fall weather: Cooler temps & rain chances this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will finally start to feel more like fall this week. In Tucson, we'll go from highs in the 90s on Sunday to highs in the upper-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our pattern change will bring windy conditions on Monday afternoon, along with increased moisture and chances for rain. Tuesday will bring the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially to the South and East of Tucson.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.22.23

