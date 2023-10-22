Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Finally, fall weather: Cooler temps & rain chances this week

Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 19:49:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will finally start to feel more like fall this week. In Tucson, we'll go from highs in the 90s on Sunday to highs in the upper-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our pattern change will bring windy conditions on Monday afternoon, along with increased moisture and chances for rain. Tuesday will bring the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially to the South and East of Tucson.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.22.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018