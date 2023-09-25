Watch Now
Final week of Monsoon 2023 starts dry and warm

Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 21:04:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing a quiet, calm weather pattern as we begin the final week of September. Temperatures are warmer than average and will warm more through the middle of this week. We could potentially see record heat on Wednesday in Tucson.

The second half of the week brings a cool down, with temperatures returning to around average for this time of year. However, rain chances appear minimal for most of this week.

- Ryan Fish

