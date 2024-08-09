Watch Now
Fewer thunderstorms to finish the week

A warmer, drier weather pattern is returning to southern Arizona for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — We'll still have a few thunderstorms to finish the week, but a big downward trend in thunderstorm activity is heading our way for the weekend.

As drier air returns to the area, rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up.

Low 100s will return for the weekend, but overnight lows will still be pleasant and drop into the mid-70s.

A slightly better chance of thunderstorms will return early in the week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

