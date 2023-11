TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Feeling like fall for the second half of our work week in Southern Arizona. After a record high day yesterday of Tucson reaching a high of 91 degrees, today will be much cooler.

Tucson and Sierra Vista will reach a high near 78 degrees today. Sunny and breezy conditions across Southern Arizona this afternoon. Slight chance of showers over southeastern Cochise County late Sunday into Monday.

