Feeling more like winter to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our stormy weather pattern will continue to finish the week, but some nice weather is just around the corner.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us as highs only climb into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s as we go into the weekend.

This weekend, stormy weather moves out and some warmer temperatures return with highs near 80° by the end of the weekend.

Dry weather will continue going into the middle of next week.

Keep those outdoor plans for the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

