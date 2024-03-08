Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Feeling more like winter to finish the week

Warmer, drier weather returns for the weekend
Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 20:47:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our stormy weather pattern will continue to finish the week, but some nice weather is just around the corner.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us as highs only climb into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s as we go into the weekend.

This weekend, stormy weather moves out and some warmer temperatures return with highs near 80° by the end of the weekend.

Dry weather will continue going into the middle of next week.

Keep those outdoor plans for the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018