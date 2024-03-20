Watch Now
Feeling more like spring to end the week

Another strong cold front is on the way this weekend
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 19:58:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring is here and it will be feeling more like the season as we finish the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s before a strong cold front brings wind, rain, mountain snow and much colder air back to southern Arizona over the weekend.

The front will arrive early Sunday morning and knock our high temperatures back down into the lower 60s and drop snow levels to 5,000'.

Most of us will see less than a half-inch of rain but several inches of snow will fall above 6,000'.

The chilly temperatures will stick around for the start of the week before giving way to warmer, drier weather for the middle of the week.

Keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

