Feeling more like fall to start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first strong cold front of the season has brought much cooler air to southern Arizona and will have us feeling like fall over the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s with daytime highs in the 70s, but summer-like heat will make a comeback next week.

By Tuesday, we'll see highs back in the lower 90s and mid-90s will be with us for the rest of the week.

Dry conditions will continue through next week and overnight lows will climb back into the lower 60s.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

