Feeling more like fall going into the middle of the week

Cooler air and less wind for the middle of the week
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 22:21:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some cooler air will arrive and make it feel more like fall as we go into the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 80's with overnight lows falling into the mid-50s.

The cooler temperatures won't last long as highs will return to the mid-90s by the end of the week.

We'll even see a slight chance of showers at the end of the week, but the best chance of rain will occur east of Tucson.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

