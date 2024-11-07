Feeling like winter to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air has returned to southern Arizona and will bring some icy cold overnight temperatures to finish the week.

In and around Tucson, overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s with daytime highs only climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Freeze Warnings have been posted for much of southeastern Arizona, but they do not include Tucson.

If you have frost sensitive plants, it would be a good idea to cover them or bring them inside just to be safe.

Much warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs climbing back to 80° by the end of the weekend.

Bundle up and stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

