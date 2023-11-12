Watch Now
Feeling like Winter to begin Sunday in Cochise County

Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 21:27:55-05

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many portions of Cochise County can expect to begin the day in the mid 30s with mainly clear skies throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm up with many topping out in the low 70s.

Rain chances look to stay at bay until midweek when a Pacific storm system could bring about showers to the region next weekend.

