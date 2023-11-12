Feeling like Winter to begin Sunday in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many portions of Cochise County can expect to begin the day in the mid 30s with mainly clear skies throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm up with many topping out in the low 70s.

Rain chances look to stay at bay until midweek when a Pacific storm system could bring about showers to the region next weekend.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

