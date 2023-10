TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll bring the week to a close with some fabulous fall weather!

High temperatures will stay in the 80s to finish the week but summer-like heat is making a comeback over the weekend.

Highs will quickly climb back into the mid-90s and that trend will continue into the start of next week.

Dry conditions will continue with no rain in sight.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

