Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Feeling a little more like fall to finish the week

Feeling more like summer this weekend
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:48:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hint of fall will be with us as we close out the week.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The hint of fall won't last long as high pressure returns over the weekend to bring high temperatures back into the low to mid-90s.

Dry conditions are expected all the way into the middle of next week.

Enjoy the brief taste of fall!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018