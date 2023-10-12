Feeling a little more like fall to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hint of fall will be with us as we close out the week.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The hint of fall won't last long as high pressure returns over the weekend to bring high temperatures back into the low to mid-90s.

Dry conditions are expected all the way into the middle of next week.

Enjoy the brief taste of fall!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

