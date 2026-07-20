Far southeast Arizona will see an active start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning showers will clear, then areas to our south and east become active later this afternoon and night.

Tucson will see a slim 10% chance for thunderstorms during the day, increasing to 40% this evening.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Cochise, Santa Cruz, and portions of southern Graham and Greenlee counties from noon to midnight.

There is a possibility that Tuesday will also be active across the region with a continued potential for heavy rainfall.

Otherwise, daytime temperatures will remain below average by several degrees into midweek increasing to above normal late this week into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

