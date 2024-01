TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend looks to be a wonderful one for weather.

An area of high pressure over the region means nothing is expected in the way of precipitation similar to what we saw last weekend.

Lows on Saturday across the region in the mid-30s to upper-40s.

As the day progresses, highs expected in the upper-60s to low-70s. Tucson is epxected to reach a high of 68 on Saturday.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS