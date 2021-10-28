Fantastic fall weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now would be the time to schedule some outdoor activities as fantastic fall weather returns to southern Arizona.

Plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week.

By Friday, highs will approach 90° with overnight lows climbing back into the 50s.

Halloween weekend will treat us to highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and a few high clouds.

The only thing that would make this a better forecast is if we could get some rain.

With the storm track staying well north of our area, rain is nowhere in the forecast.

For now, we can enjoy warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

