Fantastic fall weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready to enjoy some gorgeous fall weather as the storm track shifts north over the next several days.

Warm days and cool nights will be the rule through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

We would like to see some rain but that doesn't look possible for at least another week.

For now, this would be a great time to spend some time outside!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

