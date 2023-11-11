Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Fantastic fall weather for Veterans Day weekend

Slightly warmer before a chance of rain late next week
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 22:26:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beautiful Veterans Day weekend is on tap with temperatures gradually climbing into next week.

Highs will rise back into the lower 80s and overnight lows will return to the 50s as we go through the weekend.

Warmer conditions will carry through the middle of next week ahead of another round of weather change.

By the end of the week, a strong low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers.

Have a great weekend and thank you to all of our veterans!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018