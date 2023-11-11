Fantastic fall weather for Veterans Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beautiful Veterans Day weekend is on tap with temperatures gradually climbing into next week.

Highs will rise back into the lower 80s and overnight lows will return to the 50s as we go through the weekend.

Warmer conditions will carry through the middle of next week ahead of another round of weather change.

By the end of the week, a strong low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers.

Have a great weekend and thank you to all of our veterans!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

