Fantastic fall weather for the weekend

Beautiful fall weather will take us through the weekend before a slight cooling trend arrives as we go into Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather will stay with us through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s along with some high clouds moving in from the southwest.

Dry conditions will continue as we don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow in the forecast for the next several days.

A slight cooling trend arrives for the early part of the week and will continue through Thanksgiving along with some breezy weather for Wednesday.

Highs will drop back into the upper 70s to begin the week and will fall into the upper 60s for Thanksgiving.

Overall, we're looking at some beautiful weather all through next week.

Take advantage of our fantastic fall weather and have a great weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

