Fantastic fall weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay in charge of our weather pattern and keep the storm track to the north of southern Arizona.

This will keep our warm temperatures going through Thanksgiving and all through the holiday weekend.

Tuesday, highs will climb into the lower 80s before a gradual cooling trend takes high temperatures back into the low to mid-70s for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday will bring some gusty wind to southern Arizona and we'll continue to see lots of high clouds, but a dry weather pattern will remain over southern Arizona.

The nice weather will take us all through the weekend and into the start of next week.

We can be thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

