TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler fall weather will continue through the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the 70s, but overnight lows will be quite chilly and drop into the the 40s.

For Veterans Day weekend, slightly warmer temperatures will return with highs a bit closer to 80°.

This nice fall weather pattern will remain with us going into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS