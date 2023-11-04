Fabulous fall weather for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our fantastic fall weather continues for the weekend and we could even see some record heat.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Morning lows will fall into the 50s to near 60° as dry air allows temperatures to cool off nicely during the night.

We don't see much change in the weather pattern until late next week when cooler air, some wind and more clouds arrive.

Enjoy this fabulous fall weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

