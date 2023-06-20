Extreme June heat builds in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Typical June heat has arrived and will continue to build as we go into next weekend.

Highs will stay in the low 100s through the end of the week with 100° likely by next Monday.

We will see a little moisture moving in from northern Mexico, but it won't be enough to create any rain.

Breezy conditions will keep wildfire danger elevated through the end of the week.

Plan accordingly for extremely hot temperatures late in the weekend and early next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

