Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Extreme Heat Warnings return as we finish the week and go into the weekend

Monsoon will once again be pushed away by extreme heat that will persist all through the weekend
Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take another weekend break as high pressure takes over and brings extreme heat back to southern Arizona.

Extreme Heat Warnings will go into effect Friday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening as daytime temperatures climb as high as 110°.

The heat warnings also include Tucson, so make sure to plan accordingly to avoid being outside in the heat of the day.

Monsoon will continue to struggle to be very productive over the next week.

For now, we'll have to try to stay cool and keep hoping for monsoon to become more active.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood