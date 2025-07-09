Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect as sizzling heat returns

Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona as monsoon stays relatively quiet through the end of the week
Extreme Heat Warnings return
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening throughout much of southern Arizona.

The warning includes Tucson where we could see temperatures climbing up to 112°F.

Please take it easy in the heat and make sure to spend as much time in the air conditioning as possible.

Monsoon will stay relatively quiet through the end of the week and only produce isolated thunderstorms.

The best chance of rain will occur east and southeast of Tucson with a better chance of rain returning to the metro area early next week.

Until then, do your best to stay cool!

