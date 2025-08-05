Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the end of the week

Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the end of the week as high pressure dominates our weather pattern, but monsoon will try to bring a little rain to cool us down
Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Friday evening as high pressure remains in control of southern Arizona weather.

High temperatures could climb as high as 115° with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 80s.

All is not lost for monsoon, though, as just enough moisture will arrive from the south to create a few thunderstorms to help cool us down.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected, but any cloud cover would be welcome and any rain would certainly be a bonus!

By the weekend, high temperatures will drop a few degrees and stay closer to 105°.

For now, take this heat seriously to avoid any heat-related illness and keep hoping for monsoon to return.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood