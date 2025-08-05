Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Friday evening as high pressure remains in control of southern Arizona weather.

High temperatures could climb as high as 115° with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 80s.

All is not lost for monsoon, though, as just enough moisture will arrive from the south to create a few thunderstorms to help cool us down.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected, but any cloud cover would be welcome and any rain would certainly be a bonus!

By the weekend, high temperatures will drop a few degrees and stay closer to 105°.

For now, take this heat seriously to avoid any heat-related illness and keep hoping for monsoon to return.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

