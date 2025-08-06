Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme Heat Warnings continue, but some relief is on the way

Extreme heat will stay with us through the end of the week, but we are seeing a trend towards slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain as we go into the weekend
Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will continue to bake southern Arizona with near-record to record temperatures as we go through the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday, highs will climb to 112° which would tie Tucson's all-time record high temperature for the month of August.

Fortunately, a little more moisture is returning to southern Arizona for the end of the week and the weekend.

This additional moisture will help cool our temperatures down a few degrees and bring a better chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

A little relief from extreme heat is not too far away!

