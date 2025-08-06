Extreme Heat Warnings continue, but some relief is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will continue to bake southern Arizona with near-record to record temperatures as we go through the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday, highs will climb to 112° which would tie Tucson's all-time record high temperature for the month of August.

Fortunately, a little more moisture is returning to southern Arizona for the end of the week and the weekend.

This additional moisture will help cool our temperatures down a few degrees and bring a better chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

A little relief from extreme heat is not too far away!

Cochise County Forecast

