Extreme Heat Warnings begin today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will continue to climb 4-10° above average through Friday. This will bring major heat risks for some areas across the metro.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 11 AM today through 8 PM Wednesday.

A slight chance of storms over the international border from Nogales east and the White Mountains today through Thursday.

Winds will also be breezy each afternoon especially in Graham and Greenlee Counties.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Tuesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

