Extreme Heat Warnings begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here comes the triple-digits!

Tucson saw its first 95° yesterday, and tied the daily record set back in 1907.

Today, Tucson is expected to see its first 100+ day of the year, which will also be a record earliest occurrence.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect today through Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM each day.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and other people not typically accustomed to or acclimated to extreme heat are especially urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day during this period and limit outdoor activity.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

