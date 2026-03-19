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Extreme Heat Warnings begin

Highs soar to dangerous levels for the next several days
Daily and monthly records will fall
Extreme Heat Warnings begin
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here comes the triple-digits!

Tucson saw its first 95° yesterday, and tied the daily record set back in 1907.

Today, Tucson is expected to see its first 100+ day of the year, which will also be a record earliest occurrence.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect today through Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM each day.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and other people not typically accustomed to or acclimated to extreme heat are especially urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day during this period and limit outdoor activity.

Meteorologist April Madison

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