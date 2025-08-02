Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect and will remain in effect into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will take command of our weather pattern through the weekend as extreme heat blankets southern Arizona.

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for most of southern Arizona, including Tucson, and will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

High temperatures could reach 115° in some desert locations with highs approaching 110° in and around Tucson.

Only isolated thunderstorms will be found southeast of Tucson to start the weekend with no thunderstorms expected for Sunday.

Extreme heat will continue all through next week with record heat coming into play by the middle of the week.

Take this heat seriously and try to stay cool this weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

