Extreme heat warnings and isolated thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see at least one more day of the extreme heat warnings before temperatures begin to go down.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect until 8 PM.

We have slightly higher storm chances today that could push a little further into the Tucson area. Strong wind gusts, dust, and hail are possible with developing storms.

Windy southwest winds during the afternoon and evening Friday through Monday will result in areas of critical fire weather conditions.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in place 10 AM to 8 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

