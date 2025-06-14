Watch Now
Extreme heat warning in effect through Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and hot conditions are here to stay over the next several days. An extreme heat warning will continue through Monday evening at 8 p.m. and highs will be about eight to 12 degrees above normal.

The weekend in Tucson will begin with temperatures resting at 108 before 111 for Father's Day. Triple digits will remain throughout the rest of the week. Sierra Vista will sit at 100 and rise to 102 on Sunday. Sierra Vista will cool down into the mid to high 90s for the rest of the week.

