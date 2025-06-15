Extreme heat warning continues through Monday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re waiting for a Monsoon storm, the wait will have to continue. Southeastern Arizona will continue to experience dry and hot conditions into next week.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of the region until 8 p.m. on Monday.

On Sunday, highs throughout Southern Arizona will be in the triple digits. The Tucson area could see high temperatures as high as 112.

The heat stays with us into the work week, with triple-digit highs all week in Tucson and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

COCHISE COUNTY FORECAST

Cochise County Forecast June 14

Have a great Father’s Day weekend and stay cool!

