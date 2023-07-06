Extreme heat shows little sign of relief

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening and may have to be extended into the weekend because this dangerous heat is expected to continue.

Highs will run close to 110°, in Tucson, for the next several days and overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms as we go into the weekend.

Monsoon is trying to get started, but overall weather conditions will make that a difficult task for the next week.

We'll keep our finger crossed for rain!

Cochise County Forecast

