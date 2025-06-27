Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona before a nice push of monsoon moisture brings a good chance of thunderstorms next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, hot air will remain over southern Arizona to finish the week and go through the weekend.

Extreme Heat Watches have already been posted for Monday for much of southern Arizona, including Tucson, where temperatures could reach 112°F.

Some relief is in sight as moisture increases early next week and brings a good chance of thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

High temperatures will run between 105° and 110° through the weekend and into early next week, so make sure you plan ahead when it comes to any outdoor activities.

In the meantime, we can look forward to some real monsoon action next week!

