Extreme heat returns to desert

Extreme heat is returning to southern Arizona and monsoon activity will be limited as high pressure takes control
Extreme heat arrives for the middle of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is sitting just south of Arizona and will bring extreme heat through the middle of the week.

Extreme Heat Warnings have already been posted for Wednesday when temperatures are expected to climb as high as 112° including the Tucson metro area.

Plan ahead to make adjustments for any outdoor plans or work in order to avoid being outside in the heat of the day.

Monsoon thunderstorms will stay east and south of Tucson for the next few days as high pressure prevents most moisture from traveling too far north.

Prepare now to beat the heat!

