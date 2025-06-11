Watch Now
Extreme heat is on the way as we get closer to the weekend

High pressure is strengthening over southern Arizona and will bring extreme heat for Father's Day weekend
Extreme heat is heading for southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will strengthen over southern Arizona and bring extreme heat for Father's Day weekend.

High temperatures will stay close to 105° through the end of the week before climbing to 110° on Sunday.

Even overnight lows will climb and only drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the weekend.

Extreme Heat Watches have already been posted for most of southern Arizona from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Please take this upcoming stretch of heat seriously and make plans to spend some time indoors.

