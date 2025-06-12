Extreme heat is heading for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona has already been experiencing some hot temperatures and it's about to get hotter.

Extreme heat will arrive this weekend and will drive our afternoon highs to 110° or higher.

An Extreme Heat Watch has already been posted from Saturday morning through Monday evening for most of southern Arizona.

Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s during this time.

Make plans to spend as much time in the air conditioning during the heat of the day to avoid heat illness and dangerous exposure to the sun.

Play it safe in this heat!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

