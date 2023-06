TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, hot weather will be the rule over the next several days as high pressure builds over southern Arizona.

We will likely see our first 110° day of the year early next week.

We'll also see elevated wildfire conditions as gusty wind remains with us into next week.

This would be a good time to make plans for indoor activities!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

