Extreme heat eases just a bit this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll get just a little relief from the extreme heat this weekend, but we'll still be feeling the heat with highs in the low 100s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue along the New Mexico border as a low pressure system moves across Arizona through the weekend.

Next week, high pressure builds to our south and will have our high temperatures approaching 110° by the middle of the week.

Dry conditions will remain with us other than a slight chance of thunderstorms over the higher terrain of southeastern Arizona as we go into Wednesday and Thursday.

Play it safe in the heat this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

