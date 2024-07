TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The extreme heat will continue through the weekend with temperatures at 109° in Tucson and about 98° in Sierra Vista. Some locations will see record level conditions. Showers and thunderstorms will mainly be in the east and southeast part of the state.

Thunderstorm chances will amp up by the middle of next week.

Cochise County Forecast July 6th

