Extreme heat continues next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat warnings are in effect for much of Southern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The heat continues through the week, and an extreme heat watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening. Record-breaking heat is possible mid-week.

Make sure to take precautions if you need to spend time outside.

Sunday in Tucson will have a high of 108°, with a low of 79°.

Sierra Vista will have a high of 98°, with a low of 71°.

Thunderstorms are not expected on Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast August 2

