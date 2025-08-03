Extreme heat continues next week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Extreme heat warnings are in effect for much of Southern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, through Tuesday at 8 p.m.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat warnings are in effect for much of Southern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The heat continues through the week, and an extreme heat watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening. Record-breaking heat is possible mid-week.

Make sure to take precautions if you need to spend time outside.

Sunday in Tucson will have a high of 108°, with a low of 79°.

Sierra Vista will have a high of 98°, with a low of 71°.

Thunderstorms are not expected on Sunday.

