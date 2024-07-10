Extreme heat continues, but relief is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday evening, but monsoon is making a comeback and will soon bring relief.

High temperatures will remain close to 110° through the middle of the week, but slightly cooler temperatures will arrive this weekend.

Monsoon will become more active and will help drive temperatures back down as clouds and rain chances increase.

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing 60 mph outflow wind, blowing dust, some heavy rain and localized flooding.

The best chance of rain will occur this weekend and early next week.

Cochise County Forecast

