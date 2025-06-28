Extreme heat builds before monsoon arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will continue to build across southern Arizona as we go through the weekend and Extreme Heat Warnings have already been issued for Monday.

Take it easy in the heat over the next few days because we will see high temperatures approaching 110° and, by Monday afternoon, we could see temperatures as high as 112°.

Fortunately, monsoon will bring relief from the heat as moisture increases early next week and provides fuel for thunderstorms.

Monday will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to areas southeast of Tucson, but a good chance of thunderstorms will include Tucson from Tuesday all the way through the 4th of July.

Right now, it looks like the most active day will be Thursday.

Have a great, safe weekend and let's look forward to some monsoon action next week!

Cochise County Forecast

