Extreme heat arrives for the end of the week

Dangerously hot temperatures are heading our way and Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 04, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will build for the end of the week as high pressure strengthens over southern Arizona.

Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening as high temperatures exceed 110° in the lower elevations.

A low pressure system will bring some moisture along with a slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorms will be sparse and likely produce gusty outflow wind, some dry lightning and little in the way of rain.

Prepare now for the extreme heat heading our way!

