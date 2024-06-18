Extreme heat and some monsoon moisture arrive this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The week has started with a little break from some of the extreme heat, but hotter temperatures are on the way along with some monsoon activity.

Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for Thursday and Friday for portions of southern Arizona, including Tucson, as high temperatures are expected to approach 110° to finish the week.

We also see our first monsoon action of the year brewing for the end of the week and the weekend.

A nice push of tropical moisture will arrive from the east and give us a chance of thunderstorms from Thursday evening all the way through the weekend.

Most thunderstorms will produce more in the way of gusty outflow wind as moisture will still be somewhat limited.

Regardless, this is a good sign that monsoon is starting to develop!

