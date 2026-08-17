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Extreme heat and slight storm chances

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect today through Friday
Soaring highs will little chance for rain-cooled air
Extreme heat and isolated storm chances
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will soar to well above normal starting today, and continuing the rest of the week.

Although we are seeing drier conditions, a weather disturbance moving into the area from the east will have enough moisture to produce widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

These storms may extend as far west to include the Tucson Metro Area.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM today through Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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