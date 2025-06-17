Extreme heat and high wildfire risk return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will combine with gusty wind and dry conditions to produce high wildfire risk across southern Arizona for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph to dry out vegetation even more and make for high wildfire danger.

The heat will stay with us as high temperatures run close to 110° through Wednesday and climb to 114° Thursday afternoon.

Extreme Heat Warnings have already been posted and will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening when temperatures could go as high as 115°.

Please continue to take this heat seriously and plan to stay inside as much as possible during the middle of the day.

