Excessive Heat Watches return late this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The end of the week will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but the heat will also be rising.

Excessive Heat Watches have been posted for much of southern Arizona as we go into Sunday morning.

The Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect through Tuesday evening because some temperatures could reach as high as 110°F.

Monsoon won't be as active over the weekend, but an increase in moisture will bring a better chance of rain along with cooler temperatures as we go into the middle of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

